Emergency services tackle kitchen fire at restaurant in Cleveleys town centre

Emergency services were called to a fire at a commercial building in Victoria Road West at around 6.10pm on Monday (August 8).

Eyewitnesses said the incident involved a small fire that had broken out in the kitchen of Fayez Tandoori.

Four fire engines from Fleetwood, Bispham and Blackpool attended, with crews using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were at the scene for approximately two hours.

No injuries were reported.