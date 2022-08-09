Emergency services tackle kitchen fire at restaurant in Cleveleys town centre

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant in Cleveleys town centre.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 9th August 2022, 1:28 pm
Emergency services were called to a fire at a commercial building in Victoria Road West at around 6.10pm on Monday (August 8).

Eyewitnesses said the incident involved a small fire that had broken out in the kitchen of Fayez Tandoori.

Four fire engines from Fleetwood, Bispham and Blackpool attended, with crews using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames

Firefighters were at the scene for approximately two hours.

No injuries were reported.

A fire broke out in the kitchen of a restaurant in Cleveleys (Credit: Kye Cudlip)
