Emergency services tackle 3am Blackpool blaze at a domestic property in town centre
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A number of fire engines were called the to scene of an overnight fire in Blackpool.
Emergency services rushed to the scene of a domestic house fire in Blackpool at 3.31am last night. Fire engines from Fleetwood and St Annes attended a fire, which is believed to have taken place at a domestic property on Egerton Road in Blackpool.
Two firefighters in breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire, and all fire service personnel were in attendance for approximately ninety minutes at the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.