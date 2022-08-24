News you can trust since 1873
Emergency services help person off a care home roof in Great Eccleston last night

Emergency services rescued a person from a roof in Great Eccleston in the early hours of this morning.

By Aimee Seddon
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 1:48 pm
Updated Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 2:33 pm

Lancashire Fire and Rescue service were called to a care home on Garstang Road by Lancashire Police at 05:07am this morning (August 24).

Firefighters were in attendence for half an hour and they assisted a person off the roof.

The fire service helped somone off a care home roof in Great Eccleston.

Lancashire Police confirmed that they did attend the scene but that it was a fire service led job.

