Emergency services help person off a care home roof in Great Eccleston last night
Emergency services rescued a person from a roof in Great Eccleston in the early hours of this morning.
By Aimee Seddon
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 1:48 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 2:33 pm
Lancashire Fire and Rescue service were called to a care home on Garstang Road by Lancashire Police at 05:07am this morning (August 24).
Firefighters were in attendence for half an hour and they assisted a person off the roof.
Lancashire Police confirmed that they did attend the scene but that it was a fire service led job.