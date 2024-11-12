Emergency services called to Lord Street after welfare concern call for man in his 50s

Police descended on a street in Fleetwood last night after receiving a welfare concern call.

Officers descended on Lord Street shortly before 9pm and helped rescue a man in his 50s.

A spokesperson for police said: We were called at shortly before 9pm yesterday to a report of a concern for welfare on Lord Street, Fleetwood.

“A man in his 50s was rescued from a lamp post and taken to hospital.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed that three fire engines and an aerial ladder platform attended the incident on Lord Street.

