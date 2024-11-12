Emergency services called to Lord Street after welfare concern call for man in his 50s
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police descended on a street in Fleetwood last night after receiving a welfare concern call.
Officers descended on Lord Street shortly before 9pm and helped rescue a man in his 50s.
A spokesperson for police said: We were called at shortly before 9pm yesterday to a report of a concern for welfare on Lord Street, Fleetwood.
“A man in his 50s was rescued from a lamp post and taken to hospital.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue confirmed that three fire engines and an aerial ladder platform attended the incident on Lord Street.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.