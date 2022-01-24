Emergency services called to commercial building fire in Blackpool
Firefighters attended an incident at a commercial building in Blackpool today (January 24).
Monday, 24th January 2022, 10:56 am
Four fire engines from Bispham, Blackpool and South Shore attended the scene in Dickson Road shortly before 7.25am.
Firefighters used one hose reel and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the flames.
Crews were on the scene for approximately 40 minutes.
