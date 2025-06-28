Emergency services called out to early hours Blackpool house fire

Fire crews were called out in the early hours to a Blackpool house.

Firefighters from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Beresford Street, in Blackpool, just before 3.30am on Saturday, June 28, following reports of a house fire.

Three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore fire stations attended and used a one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire, along with one positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

Beresford Street, in Blackpool. | Google Maps

The fire service has confirmed that one person was assessed by the North West Ambulance Service as a result of the incident.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 03:27 three fire engines from Blackpool and South Shore fire stations attended a house fire on Beresford Street, Blackpool.

“Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and one positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke.

“One person was assessed by North West Ambulance Service following the fire.

“Crews remained in attendance for one hour.”

