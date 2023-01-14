Three fire engines Blackpool and Bispham were called to the address in Chesterfield Road at around 6.40am on Saturday (January 14).

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel jet, two ventilation units and a triple extension ladder to extinguish the flames.

Three fire engines Blackpool and Bispham were called to an incident in Chesterfield Road

Crews remained in attendance dampening down any hotspots at around 10.30am.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.

