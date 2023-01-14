News you can trust since 1873
Emergency services called after fire breaks out at domestic property in Blackpool

A fire broke out at a domestic property in Blackpool.

By Sean Gleaves
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 11:21am

Three fire engines Blackpool and Bispham were called to the address in Chesterfield Road at around 6.40am on Saturday (January 14).

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel jet, two ventilation units and a triple extension ladder to extinguish the flames.

Three fire engines Blackpool and Bispham were called to an incident in Chesterfield Road (Credit: Google)
Crews remained in attendance dampening down any hotspots at around 10.30am.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident.

If you have a fire, get out, stay out and call 999.

Find out more about fire safety by clicking HERE.

BlackpoolEmergency servicesBispham