Emergency services attend crash which saw a car flip upside down in St Annes

Emergency services attended a crash in Lytham St Annes this morning which saw a car completely flip upside down.

A collision on Blackpool Road North on Monday morning led to one of the cars flipping over. | submit

A crash on Blackpool Road North near to the Kilnhouse Lane junction in Lytham St Annes this morning led to a white mini overturning.

A member of the public captured the above image of the vehicle post collision and added that it’s driver was thankfully safe and well.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that their crews attended a road traffic incident on Blackpool Road North at 9.39am.

A spokesperson addded: “Fire crews made the scene and vehicle safe and the people involved were left in the care of North West Ambulance Service.”

Lancashire Police also confirmed they received a report of an incident at 9:41am this morning.

They added that, as it was a damage only collision, they could not provide any further comment.