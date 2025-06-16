A woman was rescued from the sea in Blackpool this morning.

Police and rescue teams rushed to South Shore where a woman was spotted struggling offshore at around 10am.

The woman was rescued from the sea in Blackpool this morning (Monday, June 16) | Dave Nelson

Blackpool’s Beach Patrol leapt into action and two lifeguards waded through the surf to reach her and she was brought safely to shore.

The woman appeared to be wearing a wetsuit and it was reported she might have been surfing off the coast before getting into difficulty.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment.