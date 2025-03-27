Lancashire Police respond to urgent 'concern for welfare' incident at Tiffany's Hotel on Blackpool Promenade

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 27th Mar 2025, 13:41 BST

Police responded to a ‘concern for welfare’ incident at a Blackpool hotel last night.

Officers were called to Tiffany’s on the Promenade at around 9pm and the incident was safely resolved.

Police were called to a 'concern for welfare' incident at Tiffany's Hotel on Blackpool Promenade on Wednesday night (March 26)
Police were called to a 'concern for welfare' incident at Tiffany's Hotel on Blackpool Promenade on Wednesday night (March 26) | Google

A police spokesperson said: “It was a concern for welfare – all resolved.”

A police van was parked outside Tiffany’s for more than an hour while officers dealt with the incident inside the hotel.

Tiffany’s were approached for comment.

