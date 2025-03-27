Lancashire Police respond to urgent 'concern for welfare' incident at Tiffany's Hotel on Blackpool Promenade
Police responded to a ‘concern for welfare’ incident at a Blackpool hotel last night.
Officers were called to Tiffany’s on the Promenade at around 9pm and the incident was safely resolved.
A police spokesperson said: “It was a concern for welfare – all resolved.”
A police van was parked outside Tiffany’s for more than an hour while officers dealt with the incident inside the hotel.
Tiffany’s were approached for comment.
