HM Coastguard helicopter lands in Blackpool after emergency incident on Morecambe Bay gas platform
The search and rescue helicopter touched down in Lawson’s Field, in the grounds off the Village Hotel, East Park Drive around 7am.
HM Coastguard said it flew a man to shore after he fell ill on a gas installation off Morecambe Bay in the Irish Sea, 16 miles west of Blackpool.
The crew were met by paramedics who transferred the man to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.
A spokesperson for HM Coastguard told the Gazette: “One of our search and rescue helicopter flew a man to shore after he fell ill on a gas installation off Morecambe shortly before 5.15am (Tuesday, July 16).
“The man was passed into the care of North West Ambulance Service which transferred him to Blackpool Victoria Hospital. Lytham St Annes Coastguard Rescue Team supported at the landing site.”
