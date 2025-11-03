A three-year-old was rushed to hospital after suffering a nasty fall at a swimming baths in Blackpool.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene at Moor Park Health & Leisure in Bristol Avenue, Bispham on Friday afternoon (October 31).

The girl reportedly fell in the changing rooms and hit her head on the floor. She suffered a deep wound and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where she underwent surgery.

A three-year-old girl was taken to hospital with a serious head injury after falling in the changing rooms at Moor Park swimming baths on Friday, October 31 | Blackpool Council / Active Blackpool

A member of the public who helped the child said her head was “split wide open from the top to the bridge of her nose. You could see her skull.”

The child’s family said the incident was “traumatic for everyone involved” but said she is now “on the mend”.

Sharing an update on Facebook, they said: “We went up to the Vic who couldn’t sort it, so she has had surgery done at Preston and is now back at home resting.”

Blackpool Council and North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.