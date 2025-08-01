Six fire engines tackle Blackpool house fire in Normoss Avenue, Grange Park

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 1st Aug 2025, 09:54 BST
Six fire engines and their crews tackled a blaze at a home in Blackpool last night.

Preston’s 45ft aerial ladder platform was also called to the scene in Normoss Avenue, Grange Park where the fire broke out at 7.27pm.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Six fire engines and the 45ft aerial ladder platform was called to the blaze at a home in Normoss Avenue at 7.27pm on Thursday (July 31)placeholder image
Six fire engines and the 45ft aerial ladder platform was called to the blaze at a home in Normoss Avenue at 7.27pm on Thursday (July 31) | Google

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “At 7.27pm, six fire engines along with the aerial ladder platform from Preston, attended to a house fire on Normoss Avenue in Blackpool.

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used three hose reels and a 13.5m ladder to extinguish the fire.

“Crews are expected to remain in attendance overnight monitoring and extinguishing hotspots. Thank you for your co-operation and patience.”

Last night, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police added: “We want to update you and let you know that we are assisting our colleagues from the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service with a fire and Normoss Avenue is currently closed at the Tarnbrook Drive end.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time, whilst they deal with the blaze. In the meantime, we’d recommend avoiding the area and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination. If you live in the area, please consider closing your windows to avoid smoke ingress.”

