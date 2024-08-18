Breaking
Reports of Blackpool taxi hitting pedestrian in Central Drive as emergency services rush to scene
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision in Central Drive this evening.
Police have cordoned off the road near Belmont Avenue after reports of a taxi hitting a pedestrian near a zebra crossing.
Paramedics are working at the scene but it’s not clear at this stage how seriously the casualty has been injured.
Lancashire Police’s Force Incident Manager refused to provide details.
North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.
