Reports of Blackpool taxi hitting pedestrian in Central Drive as emergency services rush to scene

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 18th Aug 2024, 17:51 BST
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious collision in Central Drive this evening.

Police have cordoned off the road near Belmont Avenue after reports of a taxi hitting a pedestrian near a zebra crossing.

Paramedics are working at the scene but it’s not clear at this stage how seriously the casualty has been injured.

The scene of the collision in Central Drive, Blackpool this eveningThe scene of the collision in Central Drive, Blackpool this evening
The scene of the collision in Central Drive, Blackpool this evening | Gazette

Lancashire Police’s Force Incident Manager refused to provide details.

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.

