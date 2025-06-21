Public advised to avoid Blackpool roads due to Kent Road fire

Lancashire Police are advising the public to avoid the South Shore area of Blackpool due to a fire this afternoon.

Eight fire engines were called to a fire at a building on Kent Road in Blackpool on Saturday, June 21.

Lancashire Police and the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are fighting the blaze with the fire service using a water tower to control the fire.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have beeen battling a fire in Blackpool. placeholder image
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have beeen battling a fire in Blackpool. | n/a

The building is thought to be a derelict building.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “A large smoke plume is affecting the local area and we are asking for those people close by who can see or smell the smoke to stay inside and keep windows closed.”

Lancashire Police have added: “We’re currently assisting our fire service colleagues, as they attend a report of a fire on Kent Road in Blackpool.

“As a result, we’re asking you to avoid the area, particularly Seasiders Way, Kent Road and the South Shore area, whilst they are in attendance. Please find alternative routes for your journey.”

