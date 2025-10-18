Police tape off footpath as CSI investigate scene on North Blackpool Pond Trail

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 18th Oct 2025, 15:11 BST
Police cordoned off a footpath on the North Blackpool Pond Trail yesterday.

It’s not clear what happened at this stage, but the police tape was in place on a short stretch of footpath along the nature trail in Bispham on Friday morning.

A police cordon was in place along the footpath of the North Blackpool Pond Trail in Bispham on Friday (October 17)placeholder image
A police cordon was in place along the footpath of the North Blackpool Pond Trail in Bispham on Friday (October 17) | Google

There were reports of CSI officers in white suits at the scene, and a police helicopter was spotted circling the area around Kincraig Lake.

The cordon has since been lifted and the footpath is open to the public.

Lancashire Police were approached for comment. More details to follow...

