Police tape off footpath as CSI investigate scene on North Blackpool Pond Trail
Police cordoned off a footpath on the North Blackpool Pond Trail yesterday.
It’s not clear what happened at this stage, but the police tape was in place on a short stretch of footpath along the nature trail in Bispham on Friday morning.
There were reports of CSI officers in white suits at the scene, and a police helicopter was spotted circling the area around Kincraig Lake.
The cordon has since been lifted and the footpath is open to the public.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment. More details to follow...