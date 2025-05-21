Why Lancashire Police and ambulance crews blue-lighted to Grange Park in Blackpool last night
Emergency services rushed to Grange Park in response to a ‘concern for welfare’ last night.
Police and ambulance crews blue-lighted their way to a home in Horsebridge Road following a 999 call at around 8pm.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Lancashire Police said the ‘concern for welfare’ was resolved and North West Ambulance Service confirmed no one was taken to hospital.
They were in attendance for around two hours and officers reportedly returned to the address this morning.