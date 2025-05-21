Why Lancashire Police and ambulance crews blue-lighted to Grange Park in Blackpool last night

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 21st May 2025, 11:01 BST
Emergency services rushed to Grange Park in response to a ‘concern for welfare’ last night.

Police and ambulance crews blue-lighted their way to a home in Horsebridge Road following a 999 call at around 8pm.

Police and ambulance crews responded to a 'concern for welfare' incident at a home in Horsebridge Road, Grange Park at around 8pm on Tuesday (May 20) | Submitted

Lancashire Police said the ‘concern for welfare’ was resolved and North West Ambulance Service confirmed no one was taken to hospital.

They were in attendance for around two hours and officers reportedly returned to the address this morning.

