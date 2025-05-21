Emergency services rushed to Grange Park in response to a ‘concern for welfare’ last night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and ambulance crews blue-lighted their way to a home in Horsebridge Road following a 999 call at around 8pm.

Police and ambulance crews responded to a 'concern for welfare' incident at a home in Horsebridge Road, Grange Park at around 8pm on Tuesday (May 20) | Submitted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said the ‘concern for welfare’ was resolved and North West Ambulance Service confirmed no one was taken to hospital.

They were in attendance for around two hours and officers reportedly returned to the address this morning.