Police and rescue teams are reportedly searching for a missing person on Blackpool seafront today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were spotted on the Prom near Gynn Square this morning, while HM Coastguard and Blackpool Beach Patrol gathered next to the Hole in the Wall cafe on Lower Walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police at the scene on the Promenade near Gynn Square in Blackpool this morning (Monday, August 25) | Dave Nelson

It’s not clear what has happened at this stage, but reports suggest the emergency services are searching for a missing person last seen near the seafront.

The incident appears ongoing. Lancashire Police and HM Coastguard were approached for comment.