Lancashire Police and HM coastguard search for missing person on Blackpool seafront
Police and rescue teams are reportedly searching for a missing person on Blackpool seafront today.
Officers were spotted on the Prom near Gynn Square this morning, while HM Coastguard and Blackpool Beach Patrol gathered next to the Hole in the Wall cafe on Lower Walk.
It’s not clear what has happened at this stage, but reports suggest the emergency services are searching for a missing person last seen near the seafront.
The incident appears ongoing. Lancashire Police and HM Coastguard were approached for comment.