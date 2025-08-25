Lancashire Police and HM coastguard search for missing person on Blackpool seafront

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 25th Aug 2025, 12:30 BST
Police and rescue teams are reportedly searching for a missing person on Blackpool seafront today.

Officers were spotted on the Prom near Gynn Square this morning, while HM Coastguard and Blackpool Beach Patrol gathered next to the Hole in the Wall cafe on Lower Walk.

Police at the scene on the Promenade near Gynn Square in Blackpool this morning (Monday, August 25)placeholder image
Police at the scene on the Promenade near Gynn Square in Blackpool this morning (Monday, August 25) | Dave Nelson

It’s not clear what has happened at this stage, but reports suggest the emergency services are searching for a missing person last seen near the seafront.

The incident appears ongoing. Lancashire Police and HM Coastguard were approached for comment.

