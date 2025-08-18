Man rushed to hospital after backflipping into River Wyre where tragic teen drowned this summer
The man, aged in his 30s, was left coughing up blood after the reckless stunt near Garstang Cricket Club - the same spot where a 15-year-old boy drowned after leaping into the river in May.
His partner said she was immediately concerned after he hit the water with some force and saw “the pain in his eyes”.
He was “bleeding from his mouth and coughing up blood” as he struggled to pull himself out of the river. His partner rushed him to hospital where he collapsed while checking into A&E.
Doctors found he’d suffered a punctured and bruised lung. He remains in hospital where he continues to be monitored for swelling on his lungs and will undergo an ‘echo scan’ on his heart.
His partner has since warned others about the dangers of jumping into rivers.
She said on Facebook: “Word of warning for anybody going to rivers over the sunny period!
“DO NOT JUMP FROM BRIDGES!! It’s completely not worth it!
“Tom backflipped yesterday from Garstang bridge into the river, landing flat on his back. After being told not to do it his rebellious self carried on!
“As he landed in the water I knew straight away he was hurt. I could see the pain in his eyes. When he got out the water he was bleeding from his mouth and coughing up blood.
“I got him in the car and rushed him straight to A&E where he collapsed at check in. They got a trolley and rushed him straight to resus where he was scanned and we found out he had badly bruised lungs and a puncture in his lung.
“He was admitted under close observation. I don’t know how long he will be in for.
“I hope this will be a lesson to anybody that a moment of ‘fun’ could have been so much worse . He scared me to death!”
Scene of teen river tragedy
Lotus Bowker, 15, from Kirkham, died after drowning in the River Wyre, near Garstang Cricket Club, on May 17.
He was pulled from the water and members of the public tried to resuscitate him before he was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition. He died the following day.
Paying tribute, his father David said "he meant the world to me, my wife, daughter and four sons" and warned about the dangers of swimming in rivers and open water.
"I wouldn't wish this on anyone. Those waters aren't meant to be swam in," he said.
"I want any individuals and especially youngsters to think twice before visiting these dangerous locations regardless of social pressures or feeling the need to be included."