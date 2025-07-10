Man in serious condition in hospital after 'concern for welfare' incident in South Shore
Emergency services were called to an address in Withnell Road, near Lytham Road, at around 12.30pm.
The air ambulance was also called to the incident with its crew touching down in South Car Park in Yeadon Way.
Lancashire Police said the incident was a ‘concern for welfare’. A man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called to Withnell Road, Blackpool, at 12.03pm yesterday (July 9) following reports of a concern for welfare.
“A man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.
“We are not looking for anybody else in connection with the incident.”
For confidential support, Samaritans can be contacted for free around the clock 365 days a year on 116 123.
Visit the Samaritans website for more help and information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.