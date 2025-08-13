Man fighting for life in hospital after air ambulance responds to medical emergency at Thornton Cricket Club

A man was rushed to hospital in a serious condition after a medical emergency at Thornton Cricket Club today.

Police and paramedics were called to the cricket ground off Wyre Road where a man in his 70s was found unresponsive at around 10.46am.

The air ambulance attended the medical emergency at Thornton Cricket Club, off Wyre Road, on Wednesday morning (August 13) | Blackpool Gazette / National World

The air ambulance also deployed to the scene and landed on the pitch where medics gave the man life-saving CPR. He was taken to hospital by road and the ambulance service said he was in serious condition.

Emergency services at the scene at Thornton Cricket Club on Wednesday morning (August 13) | National World

A spokesperson for NWAS said: “We were called to Thornton Cricket Club at 10.46am to reports of a medical emergency.

“We attended with an ambulance, air ambulance and rapid response vehicle. We've taken a man in his 70s to hospital by land ambulance in a serious condition.”

Thornton Cricket Club was approached for comment.

