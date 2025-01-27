Major road closed as Lancashire Fire & Rescue services battle blaze at local home
This afternoon, Monday January 27, Lancashire Fire & Rescue issued a statement explaining that North Drive in Cleveleys was closed to traffic due to a house fire.
“We want to update you and let you know that North Drive is currently closed due to a house fire,” read the statement. “We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time whilst we assess the situation.
