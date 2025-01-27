Major road closed as Lancashire Fire & Rescue services battle blaze at local home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire Fire & Rescue have been forced to close a major road due to a fire at a residential property.

This afternoon, Monday January 27, Lancashire Fire & Rescue issued a statement explaining that North Drive in Cleveleys was closed to traffic due to a house fire.

“We want to update you and let you know that North Drive is currently closed due to a house fire,” read the statement. “We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time whilst we assess the situation.

“We’ll update you here once the road is cleared.”

More news to follow...

