Major road closed as Lancashire Fire & Rescue services battle blaze at local home

By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 27th Jan 2025, 15:17 BST
Lancashire Fire & Rescue have been forced to close a major road due to a fire at a residential property.

This afternoon, Monday January 27, Lancashire Fire & Rescue issued a statement explaining that North Drive in Cleveleys was closed to traffic due to a house fire.

“We want to update you and let you know that North Drive is currently closed due to a house fire,” read the statement. “We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time whilst we assess the situation.

We’ll update you here once the road is cleared.”

National World

More news to follow...

