Latest pictures as emergency services search for missing person off Blackpool coast

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 25th Aug 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2025, 14:27 BST
Police and rescue teams are reportedly searching for a missing person on Blackpool seafront today.

Officers were spotted on the Prom near Gynn Square this morning, while HM Coastguard and Blackpool Beach Patrol gathered next to the Hole in the Wall cafe on Lower Walk.

It’s not clear what has happened at this stage, but reports suggest the emergency services are searching for a missing person last seen near the seafront.

The incident appears ongoing. Lancashire Police and HM Coastguard were approached for comment.

More news to follow...

