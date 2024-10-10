Fire crews tackle basement fire near Genting Casino off Blackpool Promenade
Three fire engines battled the blaze at a commercial property close to the junction with Carlin Gate, near Genting Casino, around 8.30pm. Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
No one was injured. Crews used a hose reel jet to fight the fire and it was soon brought under control and extinguished. A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended a building fire on Carlin Gate in Blackpool.
“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to extinguish a fire in the basement of the property.” Lancashire Police were approached for comment.
