Fire crews tackled a basement fire inside a building off Queen’s Promenade in Blackpool last night.

Three fire engines battled the blaze at a commercial property close to the junction with Carlin Gate, near Genting Casino, around 8.30pm.

No one was injured. Crews used a hose reel jet to fight the fire and it was soon brought under control and extinguished. A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended a building fire on Carlin Gate in Blackpool.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel jet to extinguish a fire in the basement of the property.” Lancashire Police were approached for comment.