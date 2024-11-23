Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Government’s flood tracking services has warned that heavy rain during Storm Bert could place areas near the River Wyre on the Fylde Coast in danger of flooding.

With heavy rainfall and increasingly high river levels forecast as a result of the adverse weather conditions brought on by Storm Bert on Saturday November 23, the government’s flood risk assessment service has warned that flooding could take place across numerous locations on the Fylde Coast.

Warning that the amount of rainfall from 3pm onwards on Saturday is likely to be excessive and lead to river levels rising rapidly, the official body said that ‘flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Wyre,’ before adding that ‘We are closely monitoring the situation and liaising with emergency services and local authorities.’

Urging people to take care and avoid walking, cycling, or driving through flood water, authorities said that the areas likely to be impacted include: areas close to the River Wyre, the River Cocker, Pilling Water and other watercourses from Catterall to Fleetwood, including St Michaels and Great Eccleston and Preesall.

Conditions will be continually assessed with further information set to be released at 8am tomorrow morning or earlier if the situation changes. For more information, head to: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/