Emergency services urge caution & warn Storm Bert likely to cause flooding across Fylde Coast
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
With heavy rainfall and increasingly high river levels forecast as a result of the adverse weather conditions brought on by Storm Bert on Saturday November 23, the government’s flood risk assessment service has warned that flooding could take place across numerous locations on the Fylde Coast.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Warning that the amount of rainfall from 3pm onwards on Saturday is likely to be excessive and lead to river levels rising rapidly, the official body said that ‘flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Wyre,’ before adding that ‘We are closely monitoring the situation and liaising with emergency services and local authorities.’
Urging people to take care and avoid walking, cycling, or driving through flood water, authorities said that the areas likely to be impacted include: areas close to the River Wyre, the River Cocker, Pilling Water and other watercourses from Catterall to Fleetwood, including St Michaels and Great Eccleston and Preesall.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
Conditions will be continually assessed with further information set to be released at 8am tomorrow morning or earlier if the situation changes. For more information, head to: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.