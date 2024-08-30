Police and Coastguard rush to Blackpool Central Pier after girl found on wrong side of pier railings
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The emergency services descended on the pier at around 5.30pm after concerns were raised about a girl on the wrong side of the pier railings.
The coastguard were mobilised and were ready to launch a sea rescue if needed, but the girl was brought to safety and taken home by police.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We were called at about 5.30pm by the coastguard who reported there was a girl on the wrong side of the barrier on the pier.
“Officers attended, by which time she was on the right side of the barrier and she was taken home.”
A Coastguard spokesman added: “At around 5.30pm, HM Coastguard assisted Lancashire Police with a concern for welfare incident at Central Pier in Blackpool.
“The Fleetwood Coastguard Rescue Team (CRT) was called to attend and was stood down shortly before 6pm.”