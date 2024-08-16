Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An 18-year-old woman was rescued from the sea in Cleveleys today.

Police were called to the seafront on South Promenade after a young woman was spotted in the water shortly before 6am.

She was fully clothed and in a state of distress and officers alerted the Coastguard for help.

The rescue team from Fleetwood responded and the teenager was brought ashore. She was treated by ambulance crews and taken to hospital for further treatment.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.58am to South Promenade, Cleveleys, to a report of a concern for safety.

“An 18-year-old woman was brought to safety and taken to hospital.”

A spokesperson for the Coastguard added: “Fleetwood Coastguard Rescue Team supported Lancashire Police with an incident reported at Cleveleys at about 6.10am today (August 16).

“North West Ambulance Service also attended.”

North West Ambulance Service were approached for comment.