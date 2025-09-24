Blackpool Tower has issued an update on a circus performer who was injured and rushed to hospital after a performance went wrong yesterday.

The accident occurred at around 2.30pm, with audience members escorted out of the building as paramedics rushed to the scene.

The Globe of Speed - traditionally known as ‘the Globe of Death’ - is a circus and carnival act where stunt bikers ride motorcycles inside a mesh sphere ball, with the performers looping vertically as well as horizontally.

The Globe of Speed sees motorcyclists loop around a giant mesh sphere | Ben Birchall/PA Wire

A spokesperson for Blackpool Tourism Ltd said: “We can confirm that an incident occurred at The Blackpool Tower Circus yesterday involving one of our circus artists from the Globe of Speed performance.

“The performer is awake and well, but will remain in hospital for observation as a precautionary measure.

“We’d like to thank all guests for their respect shown during the show, and all those who have passed on their well wishes.

“We’d also like to extend our thanks to Blackpool’s emergency services for their response to this incident.

“All guests with tickets to The Blackpool Tower Circus will be contacted by our Guest Services Team shortly.”