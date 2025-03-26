Blackpool arson investigation under way after sparklers posted through letterbox in Regent Road
Fire crews were called to Regent Road after a fire was reported inside a shop unit below a block of flats, Regent Chambers, at around 7.20pm.
There were reports on social media suggesting the fire was started deliberately by youths posting lit sparklers through the letterbox.
Lancashire Police confirmed these suspicions today and say the fire is being treated as arson.
“That’s the information we have,” a spokesperson for the force told the Gazette.
“It’s being treated as an arson and enquiries are underway.
“Anyone with information can get in touch with us quoting log 1242 of March 25.”
A spokesperson for the fire service added: “At 7.23pm, three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham attended a building fire on Regent road, Blackpool.
“Fire crews used six breathing apparatus, three hose reels, one triple extension ladder and lighting to extinguish the fire.”
