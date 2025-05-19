A man was rushed to hospital after the air ambulance landed at Norcross car boot sale yesterday.

Two ambulances blue-lighted to the site in Norcross Lane after a man in his 60s suffered a suspected heart attack at around 8.30am on Sunday.

Members of the public rushed to his aid and gave him life-saving CPR before paramedics arrived.

The air ambulance was also called to the car boot sale at Norcross on Sunday (May 18) | Submitted

The air ambulance was also called to the scene, but it’s not clear whether the patient was taken to hospital by air or road.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service said: “We can confirm that the North West Air Ambulance Charity was called to an incident in Thornton-Cleveleys on May 18, H08 responded.

“Unfortunately, that's the only information we have at this time.”

“You saved our dad’s life, thank you!”

The man’s son has since posted on Facebook, thanking members of the public who gave his father CPR and ‘saved his life’.

Paul Jolley said: “My dad has had two heart attacks this morning (Sunday). If it wasn't for the quick response of not only the ambulance services but also the two people that actually saved my dads life with CPR.

“A massive thank you to all the concerned people. Me and the family are in your debt forever.”

Paul said his dad remains in a serious condition after suffering a second heart attack in the ambulance on the way to hospital. He is expected to undergo heart surgery in the coming days.