Two people were rescued from the sea after a 44-foot yacht capsized off the coast of Fleetwood.

At 8.02pm on Saturday (June 28), Fleetwood’s RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew were paged along with colleagues from HM Coastguard Fleetwood to assist a yacht in trouble at the top of Fleetwood Channel.

The charity’s Shannon-Class All-Weather Lifeboat Storm Rider was launched shortly thereafter to attend a 44-foot yacht with two persons on board that had called for assistance after running aground. Winds were 20 knots from the west-southwest.

At 8.02pm on Saturday (June 28), Fleetwood’s RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew were paged along with colleagues from HM Coastguard Fleetwood to assist a yacht in trouble at the top of Fleetwood Channel | HM Coastguard

On arrival at the casualty vessel the crew assessed the situation and, with the tide falling, decided to wait for the incoming tide to allow them to secure the vessel along with those aboard. The casualty vessel was consulted and happy for the lifeboat to stand by.

As the tide came in, the yacht began to experience further difficulties and her crew advised the lifeboat that their situation appeared to be worsening.

The yacht was then lifted by a large wave and brought back down, and the yacht’s crew reported that they were now taking on water just as the vessel’s keel detached from the hull, causing the yacht to capsize and deposit her crew in the water.

At this point Fleetwood Lifeboat declared an emergency and HM Coastguard Holyhead tasked a helicopter to assist. Supporting assets from the charity’s RNLI Blackpool station were also paged alongside Fleetwood’s own Inshore Lifeboat Harbet.

Daryl Randles, Coxswain of Storm Rider, made use of his years of experience and local knowledge to use the incoming tide and surf to manoeuvre the boat into the surf-line, enabling them to secure the casualties and then bring the boat back out stern-first into the weather.

With the casualties safe, Storm Rider made for Fleetwood Lifeboat Station and the other supporting assets were stood down.

The casualties were brought ashore and placed in the care of North West Ambulance Service, who ensured that they were in good health. The casualties were cold and wet, but uninjured.

Andrew Wilson, Launch Authority at Fleetwood RNLI, said: “The Shannon is an incredible boat, but she’s only as good as the people on board and the training we give them.

“Our volunteers’ quick thinking and decisive action in a rapidly-changing situation put Storm Rider to her best use, and I can’t commend them highly enough.”

The crew were paged once more on Sunday morning at 6.30am to recover the casualty vessel, which had floated free from the sandbank and become a danger to shipping.

The vessel was towed to a place of safety in the River Wyre.