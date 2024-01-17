News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Medical emergency forced referee to temporarily stop play in Blackpool's FA Cup tie with Nottingham Forrest

It is not known what happened but a Forrest supporter needed urgent medical help.

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 17th Jan 2024, 22:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A medical emergency stopped play in the Blackpool v Nottingham Forrest match tonight.

The referee called early time on the first half of extra time in the FA Cup match while medics were called into the supporters stand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is not known what happened but a Forrest supporter needed urgent medical help.

The referee halted play while the emergency was dealt with and waited until the Ok was given to continue.

A short time later the referee allowed the game to continue. The score at the time of stoppage was 2-2.

Related topics:BlackpoolFA CupSupporters