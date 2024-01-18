Medical emergency forced referee to temporarily stop play in Blackpool's FA Cup tie with Nottingham Forest
It is not known what happened but a Forest supporter needed urgent medical help.
A medical emergency stopped play in the Blackpool v Nottingham Forest match tonight.
The referee called early time on the first half of extra time in the FA Cup match while medics were called into the supporters stand.
The referee halted play while the emergency was dealt with and waited until the Ok was given to continue.
A short time later the referee allowed the game to continue. The score at the time of stoppage was 2-2.