It is not known what happened but a Forest supporter needed urgent medical help.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A medical emergency stopped play in the Blackpool v Nottingham Forest match tonight.

The referee called early time on the first half of extra time in the FA Cup match while medics were called into the supporters stand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not known what happened but a Forest supporter needed urgent medical help.

The referee halted play while the emergency was dealt with and waited until the Ok was given to continue.