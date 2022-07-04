Six fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, Fleetwood, South Shore and St Annes were called to Beacon Road at around 1.30pm on Monday (July 4).

The command support unit and aerial ladder from Blackburn were also mobilised to help tackle the fire – located at a commercial premises in the industrial estate.

“The incident involved a diesel generator and a large quantity of waste,” a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“If anyone can see or smell smoke, please close your windows and doors and avoid the area.”

Firefighters used three hose reel jets, the drone unit and the aerial ladder platform to bring the blaze under control.

In an update posted at 5.05pm, the fire service confirmed the incident was under control.

A fire broke out at a commercial building in Beacon Road, Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Google)