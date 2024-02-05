Emergency crews contain 'deep-seated' fire in large skip on Fleetwood industrial site
A fire broke out in a large skip on an industrial site in Fleetwood.
Emergency services were called to a "deep seated fire" in an industrial skip on Siding Road at around 5.25pm on Sunday (February 4).
The fire broke out at the Fleetwood Car Parts And Salvage, according to eyewitness reports.
Firefighters equipped with two breathing apparatus used 40 litres of foam concentrate, a triple extension ladder, one hose reel and one partner saw to extinguish the flames.
Crews were in attendance for several hours. No injuries were reported by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.