Emergency crews battle kitchen fire for two hours in Poulton-le-Fylde
Emergency crews battled a fire at a property in Poulton-le-Fylde for two hours.
By Sean Gleaves
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 4:36pm
Two fire engines from Blackpool attended a house fire in Taywood Close at around 2.10am on Wednesday (January 4).
The fire involved a kitchen on the ground floor of the property.
Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the flames.
Firefighters were in attendance for around two hours.
No injuries were reported by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.