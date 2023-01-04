News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Emergency crews battle kitchen fire for two hours in Poulton-le-Fylde

Emergency crews battled a fire at a property in Poulton-le-Fylde for two hours.

By Sean Gleaves
38 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 4:36pm

Two fire engines from Blackpool attended a house fire in Taywood Close at around 2.10am on Wednesday (January 4).

The fire involved a kitchen on the ground floor of the property.

Hide Ad
Read More
Insomniac attacks doctor at St Annes Medical Centre after being denied sleeping ...
Two fire engines from Blackpool attended a house fire in Taywood Close (Credit: Google)
Most Popular

Crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and one positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the flames.

Firefighters were in attendance for around two hours.

Hide Ad

No injuries were reported by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.