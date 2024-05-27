The patchwork elephant sculptures which have featured in a public art trail will be brought together for a huge display before the designs are sold off for charity.
Brian House Children’s Hospice – the charity behind Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool – is hosting a Farewell Weekend for the art trail, bringing the whole herd of large and Young Elmers together for just two days. Photo: Contributed
Strider and Elmer the Patchwork Elephant with pupils from Boundary Primary School to celebrate Walk to School Week. Photo: National World Resell
The event will take place at Blackpool Tower’s Fifth Floor on June 22-23 and tickets are now on sale online and in the Elmer HQ & Shop on Victoria Street. Photo: National World Resell
It’s the last time the public will see the 33 large sculptures inspired by David McKee’s popular children’s character Elmer the Patchwork Elephant as well as the 37 Young Elmer sculptures designed and painted by children at local schools and youth organisations which have made Blackpool’s first ever public art trail.
Just days later, the large sculptures will be sold at auction, raising vital money for Brian House – the Fylde coast’s only children’s hospice. All Young Elmers will be returned to their
school or youth organisation as a lasting legacy of their involvement in something truly special. Photo: National World Resell
Head of Fundraising, Linzi Warburton, said: “We have been blown away by the incredible comments and experiences of people taking part in our trail. We can’t wait to welcome trail-goers to our Farewell Weekend. It’s the only time they’ll see
our whole herd together and a chance for them to see their favourite sculptures before they are sold at auction and make their way to their forever homes."
