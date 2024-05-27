6 . Farewell Weekend & Auction

Head of Fundraising, Linzi Warburton, said: “We have been blown away by the incredible comments and experiences of people taking part in our trail. We can’t wait to welcome trail-goers to our Farewell Weekend. It’s the only time they’ll see our whole herd together and a chance for them to see their favourite sculptures before they are sold at auction and make their way to their forever homes."