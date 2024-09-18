Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool’s first ever major public art trail has raised an incredible £200,013 for Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool took to the resort’s streets in spring, bringing thousands of people to see more than 70 sculptures based on David McKee’s much-loved patchwork elephant.

It was organised by the Bishpam childrens hospice Brian House, in partnership with Wild in Art and Andersen Press, and figures from an independent evaluation show it boosted Blackpool’s economy by a massive £14million as trail-goers visited from across the country and even overseas, spending time and money in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool raised over £200,000! | submit and National World

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospice’s Chief Executive, David Houston, said: “To say we are overwhelmed at the success of our art trail is an understatement.

“It has done great things to put Brian House – our area’s only children’s hospice – on the map and raised a significant amount of money to help us care for incredibly fragile children who need our dedicated, expert care.

“Not only that, it has been a driving force in getting people to Blackpool, whether they were visiting from out of the area or local residents falling in love again with their hometown, and spending money in the resort during their time here.

“We are so very proud to have brought Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool to our town, and owe a gratitude of thanks to our Presenting Partners, our Official Sponsors, our Elmer Sponsors, each school involved in our Learning Programme, our Trail Volunteers and each and every person who took the time to visit an Elmer during its time on our streets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More What’s on this autumn at Pleasure Beach Resort including OktoberFest and Halloween events

After the trail, all the large sculptures were sold at auction and then the Young Elmer sculptures, which were displayed in indoor locations throughout the eight-week trail, were returned to the schools and youth organisations that created them as part of the trail’s learning programme.

Cllr Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We were delighted to play a part in an event that truly captured the imagination of residents and visitors alike.

“The Elmer Art Trail was a triumph from beginning to end, enjoyed by young and old, and bringing a real feel good factor to the town.

“It is particularly pleasing to see that the event has achieved its ultimate aim – to raise funds for Brian House and enable its remarkable staff to carry out their vitally important work in our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Elmer oppsite the Mirror Ball on Blackpool's promenade. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director and Co-founder of Wild in Art said: “Elmer’s Big Parade created such excitement around Blackpool, bringing artists, young people, communities and businesses together to showcase the town’s creativity. It was always our aim for the trail to bring real value to the local area, so it’s wonderful to see that it has made such a big impact. I am delighted that it will leave a lasting legacy through the funds raised for Brian House Children’s Hospice.”

Paul Black, PR and Brand Director at Andersen Press, said: “To have reached such an incredible fundraising milestone with Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool is a huge accomplishment. The art trails align so well with David McKee’s original message of celebration and acceptance, and it’s particularly thrilling to have made such an impact on the families and wider community of the town.”

Elmer’s Big Parade Blackpool has been supported by Presenting Partners Thompson Contracts and Ameon, Learning Programme Sponsor Tower Insurance and Official Supporters Shared Services Connected Ltd (SSCL), Beaverbrooks, Partington’s Holiday Parks, RSS Events and Blackpool Council.