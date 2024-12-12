Eligible pensioners in Blackpool are being urged to check to see if they are eligible for this year’s Winter Fuel Payment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applications for Pension Credit have gone up by 145% since the government campaign started, but many eligible pensioners in Blackpool South are still not claiming the benefit.

The government has said they are committed to ensuring all pensioners who are eligible for Pension Credit apply for it in time to also receive this year’s Winter Fuel Payment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eligible pensioners in Blackpool are being urged to check to see if they are eligible for this year’s Winter Fuel Payment

Chris Webb, MP for Blackpool South, said: “Over the past few weeks I’ve been hosting pensioner surgeries focussed on signing residents up to benefits they are entitled to.

“Around 200 pensioners have come along and we’ve had great success in helping them access additional support.

“Many have told me they were reluctant to come, either because they weren’t sure they were entitled, or because they were too nervous or too proud to seek help.

“But writing to them personally and inviting them gave them the confidence to come and many are now better off for it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I know that for every pensioner who turned up there will be tens of others who are still not claiming.

“I will be hosting more surgeries in the new year but in order to receive this year’s Winter Fuel Payment pensioners must apply before the December 21 deadline.”

“I’m appealing to pensioners but also to their families to explore the Pension Credit Calculator to get as many people in Blackpool as possible signed up.”

Who is eligible?

Pensioners whose weekly income is below £218.15 for a single person or £332.95 for a couple should check to see if they could be eligible to claim Pension Credit via the Pension Credit calculator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pension Credit itself is worth £3,900 a year on average and also acts as a gateway to other benefits beyond the Winter Fuel Payment.

This means even just one pound could give pensioners access to extra help including help with Council tax and Housing Benefit.

Pensioners who own their own home or have savings or a private pension income could still be eligible.

When is the deadline?

Pensioners need to apply for Pension Credit by December 21 to be in time to receive the Winter Fuel Payment of up to £300.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall MP said: “The £22 billion black hole in the public finances we have inherited has required us to take difficult decisions, but I am determined to ensure low-income pensioners are supported.

“That’s why I urge any pensioner, or their loved ones, to check if they could get Pension Credit.

“This government is completely committed to supporting pensioners - with millions also set to see their state pension rise by up to £1,900 this parliament through our commitment to the Triple Lock.”