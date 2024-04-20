Police arrest electric bike rider in Blackpool for using it dangerously on pavement
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers on foot patrol in Blackpool town centre on Friday spotted him and two others on the bikes.
Police said on social media: “Three males were seen on electric bikes riding dangerously along the pavement in the North Pier area.
“One of the males was too busy verbally abusing members of the public to notice the tasking officers walking towards him.
“The male was swiftly removed from the E-bike and has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
“The bike has been seized and will be crushed.
“One in custody for the night and one more illegal E-bike off the streets.
“If the two other males who swiftly made off leaving their friend behind, would like to get in touch with us, you are very welcome too.
“If not, we will be sure to see you soon.Team 5 Tasking.”