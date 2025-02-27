Eight people arrested as part of ongoing police hunt for two child sex offenders
Fayaz Ahmed, 45, of Bingley, was sentenced to seven and a half years on January 17 after being found guilty of two counts of rape in his absence.
Imtiaz Ahmed, 61, of Keighley, was sentenced to nine years after being found guilty of rape in his absence.
A bench warrant was issued for their arrest following their convictions.
Officers from West Yorkshire Police and Lancashire Police today arrested eight individuals, aged between 26 and 76, on suspicion of assisting an offender.
The arrests - which took place in Nelson, Keighley and Shipley - involved six men and two women.
Det Chief Insp Vicky Greenbank, of Bradford District Police, said: “Our focus remains on ensuring that two serious sexual offenders are located and apprehended so that justice is served.
“Extensive enquiries remain ongoing to locate Fayaz and Imtiaz and we are working with our partners the CPS and NCA to find them.”
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat, quoting reference number 13240483104.
Information can also be given anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.