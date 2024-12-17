Eight fire engines responded to a large blaze at a home in South Shore today.

One aerial ladder platform, the drone team and the firefighting robot were also called to the scene on Henson Avenue at around 1.25pm.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, two main jets and a triple extension ladder to extinguish the flames.

Eight fire engines responded to a large blaze at a home on Henson Avenue, South Shore | Google

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The drone is attending this incident so please do not fly drones in the area as you may obstruct emergency operations.

“If you can see or smell smoke, please keep windows and doors shut and avoid the area.”

In an update at 3.15pm, the fire service confirmed one aerial ladder platform, hose reel jets, four breathing apparatus, two main jets and two positive pressure ventilation units remained at the incident.

Heavy traffic was building on Highfield Road, Common Edge Road and Midgeland Road.