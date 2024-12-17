Eight fire engines battle blaze on Henson Avenue in Blackpool as residents urged to close windows and doors
One aerial ladder platform, the drone team and the firefighting robot were also called to the scene on Henson Avenue at around 1.25pm.
Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, three hose reel jets, two main jets and a triple extension ladder to extinguish the flames.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “The drone is attending this incident so please do not fly drones in the area as you may obstruct emergency operations.
“If you can see or smell smoke, please keep windows and doors shut and avoid the area.”
In an update at 3.15pm, the fire service confirmed one aerial ladder platform, hose reel jets, four breathing apparatus, two main jets and two positive pressure ventilation units remained at the incident.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.