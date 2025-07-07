Blackpool industrial estate fire sees eight fire engines battle carpet blaze
Eight crews and an aerial ladder platform were called to the industrial estate in Hoo Hill Lane shortly after 6am this morning (July 7).
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are using jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire which reportedly involves carpets.
People living and working nearby are being asked to keep doors and windows closed if they see or smell smoke and to avoid the area.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Eight fire engines and the aerial ladder platform are in attendance at a commercial building fire on Hoo Hill Lane, Blackpool.
“The drone is in use, so please do not fly any drones nearby as they may obstruct emergency operations.”
More to follow...
