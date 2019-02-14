The Zimmermen set for Steamer gig

The Friday Alternative at The Steamer resumes on Friday with the debut of four piece Manchester band the Zimmermen.

As the name suggests they perform the music of Bob Dyan and Friday’s audience can look forward to a setlist that spans the singer’s 50 year career.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “The Zimmermen are a group of gifted and experienced musicians. They have asked me to point out that they are named after Bob Dylan’s real surname rather than their age.”

The band comprise Tom O’Gorman, Rick Lucas, Tony ‘Shug’ Millidge and Colin Schofield on drums. Admission is free, starts at 9.30pm.