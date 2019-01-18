School’s kindness provides food for the less fortunate

Kind-hearted pupils at a Fylde high school dug deep to make sure those less fortunate than themselves didn’t go without over the festive period.

Carr Hill High students, their families and school staff donated a total of 31 bags and six boxes of food, toiletries and toys to the Fylde Food Bank.

Each year the Royal Avenue school in Kirkham encourages students and staff to support families who may not be as fortunate and this year saw the school’s largest donation to date.

Year 10 and 11 students dropped off the donations in person, which were gratefully received by Food Bank staff at one of busiest times of the year.

One of the Year 10s, Max Sandiford, who donated tinned foods, pasta, ready meals and soap, said: “My family and I went out especially to purchase items to donate.”

Max Dutton added: “We had a lot of unopened toys which we decided to donate. It didn’t take much to get a bag together to donate.”

Year 11 student Elisha Collier said: “It was great to drop off the donation and see how much we are giving as a school. It was a real group effort and I’m proud of what we have achieved.”

Headteacher Andrew Waller said: “Thank you to everyone who contributed to this year’s appeal. We were delighted to be able to give such a large donation as a result of the generosity of our students and staff.”

Linda Nulty - Fylde Foodbank Trustee and Kirkham co-ordinator said: “The collection weighed in at 179.2 kilos which provided more than 400 meals and festive items for those in need.”