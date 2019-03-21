Saint Aidan's athletes pushed to the limit in Wyre and Fylde competition

By Zac Matadigo and Kirsten Tilbury

Athletics Lancashire Finals

It was Lancashire Finals; nine Year 7 girls and nine Year 8 boys were competing at Stanley Park against approximately 14 other schools from Lancashire that had made it into the finals.

They made it to the finals after winning the Wyre and Fylde competition.

Year 8 boys got off to a great start by winning the obstacle and coming second on both sprints and this helped them to eventually place firth best in Lancashire! By the end, both the Year 7 girls and the Year 8 boys were fifth!

Kirsten Tilbury said: “I think it went really well and everyone tried their absolute hardest!”

And Sydney Terry added: “We did so well and we pushed ourselves to the limit.”