Parenting project inspires Blackpool dads

A Blackpool dad has been inspired to take up a life-changing hobby after joining a group to support parents in the resort.

Scott Moseley rediscovered a passion for woodwork when he went along to the Dad's Hub at Revoe Park and is now making light boxes for children's centres.

The weekly group is part of a project set up by Blackpool Better Start, the Lottery funded project backed by organisations including Blackpool Council whose aim is to help the parents of pre-school children living in deprived areas.

Scott, a dad-of-one, from North Shore, said: "The Dad’s Hub is a place dads meet every week and create things with the help of a professional joiner.

"We have made furniture for children’s centres and libraries, and while doing the work we have got to know each other better and have become good friends.

“I started to buy my own tools so I could start doing my own woodwork in my shed at home.

"After talking to my daughter I had an idea to create light boxes that could be used in sensory rooms at my local children’s centre, and so I made something that I thought would appeal to kids.”

Scott only uses recycled wood, and scours skips for off-cuts that can be used in his designs which change colour and can run off battery or mains plug.

He added: "I have struggled with my mental health and I don’t want to sit at home all day doing nothing.

"Blackpool Better Start has really helped me find something positive to do with my time and given me skills to produce something I’m really proud of.

"Lots of dads feel isolated, and just talking has really helped me when things have been tough."

Sharon Mather, senior community development manager at Blackpool Better Start, said: “Lots of men find it difficult to open up about their emotions but by putting them in a situation where they are creating something together, it seems to give them the confidence to talk more openly. "

Any dads interested in finding out more about Blackpool Better Start programmes can contact Owen Hargreaves on 07710 144828.