Ofsted says headteacher and staff ‘have created a caring, warm and welcoming school’

The headteacher and staff at Moor Park Primary School in Bispham ‘have created a caring, warm, and welcoming school’, an Ofsted inspector found.

In a letter to head Joanne Magson, Helen O’Neill from the education watchdog said the school continues to be rated as ‘good’, the second best possible rating.

She said: “Pupils enjoy coming to school and are enthusiastic about their learning, saying that learning is ‘fun and challenging’. Pupils are police, respectful, and confident.

“They look forward to their lessons and speak highly of teachers and other staff who help them.”

To boost the school’s ranking, subject leaders should lead the charge for improvement, Ms O’Neill said, and to ‘gain expert knowledge and secure the provision of a rich and broad curriculum’.

Assessments should also be developed so ‘teachers, senior leaders, and governors know how well pupils are progressing in all subjects and all year groups’, she added.

Ms O’Neill’s decision came after a visit to the school, in Moor Park Avenue.