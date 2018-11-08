No Comedy of Errors in our school!

Young Shakesperians were given a stage lesson from the masters as they discovered the joy of literature.

Pupils at Our Lady Of The Assumption RC Primary School in Marton have performed alongside actors from the Royal Shakespeare Company.

BLACKPOOL 06-11-18'Pupils from Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Primary School, Blackpool, have been selected to perform in 'A Comedy of Errors' with The Royal Shakespeare Company in front of fellow pupils at their school.

A group of 20 children aged seven-to-11 performed Act 1 Scene 1 of A Comedy Of Errors.

The production is part of an initiative called First Encounters which aims to make Shakespeare more accessible to people who have not seen Shakespeare on stage before.

Pupils have also performed at Hodgson Academy in Poulton before giving a final performance at The Grand Theatre in Blackpool.

Deputy headteacher Fiona Ormerod said: “The aim is to introduce as many children to Shakesperare as possible at an early age.

“They will become familiar with Shakespeare’s work and language.

“The aim is to start young and learn it on their feet. They learn the text as if they were an actor, through taking a small piece of text and pulling it apart.

“The children know how to change direction and get under the skin of the part. They get a greater depth of understanding.

“This was the first time the children had worked alongside professional actors.

“They absolutely loved it and they thoroughly enjoyed discovering about the play and working together as a team. They loved all the music and performing in front of an audience. They thoroughly immersed themselves in the play and loved working like a professional Royal Shakespeare actor.”