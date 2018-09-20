Marvellous mural for big revamp at Westcliff Primary School in Blackpool

Pupils at Westcliff Primary School in Blackpool celebrated a brand new refurbishment with a very special visitor.

Blackpool Mayor Gary Coleman called in for afternoon tea and was presented with a cheque for his charity at the grand opening which parents and families were invited to.

Blackpool mayor Gary Coleman opens the new reception and library at Westcliffe Primary. Pictured are Mikey Normyle and Amber Jones, both aged 8.

And he got to see the new £200,000 refurbishment at the school, on Crawford Avenue, designed by Cassidy and Ashton in Preston and built by Simmons Construction in Blackpool.

The primary school now has a new ‘light and airy’ entrance with a hatch for the administration office and an open plan library in bright colours. A music room has been created using the old offices and a new disabled toilet has been installed.

A mural painted with a gruffalo completes the design.

Executive Principal Pamela Birch OBE said: “It’s fantastic to see this place of renovation at Westcliff which both enhances children’s learning environment and provides additional security.

The Mayor of Blackpool was on hand to see the new refurbishment

“Pupil outcomes in 2018 were hugely improved and with a very positive Ofsted inspection the school is going from strength to strength”.Principal Amanda Stokes said: “Originally we had a very small, dark entrance and it was not fit for purpose. Now we have a whole new main entrance to the school and it is light and airy.

“This has brought the school in to the new century.

“On top of our fabulous results it is time for us to celebrate.”

Proceeds from the day will go to children’s charity NSPCC.

Academy

Westcliff Primary School was the first school in Blackpool to achieve academy status.